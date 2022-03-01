Universal Fans Predict Demise of Beloved Land

At Universal Orlando Resort, one of the sections that has always gotten a lot of attention is The Simpsons land withing Universal Studios. The Simpsons section allows Guests to enter Springfield, see all the characters they have watched for years, enjoy Duff beer, giant donuts, and more. But, are the days of The Simpsons limited at Universal?

Located both at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, The Simpsons have a big presence at the Universal Parks. The Simpsons Ride, which is a simulator attraction set in a theme park where everything goes wrong, replaced the Back to the Future attraction in both Parks, where Guests previously hopped in a DeLorean and joined Marty McFly and Doc Brown on a thrilling adventure.

In Springfield, Guests can also ride Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl, which is an aerial carousel-style attraction that is more suited towards young ones. Guests can also enjoy Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck, Duff Brewery which serves the iconic Duff beer in two different flavors, Moe’s Tavern, Lard Lad Donuts, as well as six fast-food dining options:

Lisa’s Teahouse of Horror

Luigi’s Pizza

The Frying Dutchman

Cletus’ Chicken Shack

Krusty Burger

Flaming Moe’s

Lately, we have seen Universal rid themselves of certain attractions. For example, Shrek 4-D is now a thing of the past at Universal Orlando Resort with a potential Minions attraction taking over. However, that is speculative. Fear Factor Live has also been canceled with no news on what is to come (although there are rumors of a Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion). Some have been wondering if The Simpsons days are numbered at Universal, with Disney owning the rights to the franchise now, as well as the feeling that the ride itself has become slightly dated.

One Redditor asked fans, “How much longer do you think we will actually have The Simpsons area for? Now that Disney owns Fox, The Simpsons are not under our name anymore. I think it will be after epic universe opens but I could see a couple years after that they transition from Simpsons”. One interesting thing to note is that The Simpsons is not the only Disney-owned IP at Universal, as Marvel Superhero Island uses the Marvel comic characters at Islands of Adventure. Universal holds the rights to have both of these IPs within their Parks, so the legality of the situation is not currently an issue. Universal will need to renew their contract for The Simpsons IP in their Parks in 2028, however, which could pose as a potential issue then.

Another fan also made a good point, stating that “Simpsons is still running on air currently, so wouldn’t bet anytime soon. Also, it’s not just a singular ride like Shrek was, it’s a whole dedicated area with themed booths/food locations near it so it’s more invested.” The statement does hold a lot of validity as the fan notes, replacing The Simpsons section of Universal would be a massive undertaking, and since the fandom is still strong, there is not a necessary need to make a change. Other fans chimed in on the Reddit thread agreeing that the land could be replaced but that its demise does not seem to be in the near future, as Epic Universe will likely take the majority of the Universal Orlando budget for now.

Many also state that the ride causes them motion sickness, however, that is an issue with many screen-based attractions at Universal. That being said, The Simpsons Ride is my personal worst ride for motion sickness, which is likely due to the age of the actual attraction itself, having overlaid the Back to the Future ride.

One other fan did make an interesting point, noting that the fandom of the IP exists beyond the scope of America, “I generally find that most American’s really underestimate just how popular The Simpsons is in other parts of the world – particularly Central and South America and Europe to a lesser extent.” With international travel opening back up this could prove to be a very good reason for Universal to not make any changes.

Universal describes The Simpsons Ride as:

Crash Through Krustyland.

Join The Simpsons™ on a trip to Krustyland. Grab a seat on an indoor simulated rollercoaster ride, where you’ll careen and crash through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop exhilarating adventure. Keep an eye out for cameos from some of Springfield’s fan-favorite characters as you adventure through the town. Related: ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Disney Store Closures 8 Years Ago

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

Please note that Universal has not noted that they are ridding themselves of The Simpsons in any way. These are purely thoughts from Guests and fans of the Park.

What do you think of The Simpsons land at Universal Orlando Resort?

