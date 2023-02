A strange incident occurred at the Disneyland Resort recently, with one Guest capturing the footage and sharing it online.

A video is making the rounds in the Disney community, showing a drone flying around Disneyland until it eventually crashes. The video was shared on TikTok, showing a drone flying above the Disneyland Resort. You can check out the video down below:

Drone was spot hovering over Disneyland around 2:20 pm

The Guest claims they saw the drone hovering above “The Happiest Place on Earth” around 2:20 p.m. In the video, the prohibited drone can be seen in a tree’s branches near the edge of the Rivers of America.

Eventually, the shorter clip at the end of the TikTok video reveals that the drone crashed, with two security Cast Members standing around it.

Drones are absolutely prohibited at the Disneyland Resort as well as other Disney Parks and Resorts like the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. It’s possible this was a drone operated by Disney, but we doubt it as there would have been crews visible around it. We also don’t expect a Disney-owned drone to crash in the middle of the Park.

It’s been a big few months in terms of illegal and prohibited activity occurring at the Disney Parks. Just a few weeks ago, one Guest pulled their shirt up and flashed other Guests as they went by on Disney’s Skyliner at Walt Disney World. Another Guest also revealed their bare breasts at Disney World, this time at EPCOT.

One Guest attempted to hop on a parade float during a mid-day performance at Disneyland Paris. The Guest jumps on the back of a float for a split second, with a Cast Member quickly stepping in and pulling them off.

