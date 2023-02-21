Disney Guest Makes Indecent Flashes at Park

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and there are certain expectations when it comes to Guest behavior while inside the Parks.

Disney is very proud of being a Park for all sizes and ages. However, some Guests do not follow the rules and have to be removed.

Reasons to be Removed From Disney Parks

Guests heading to Disney can look on the Disney official website to see what is allowed inside the parks.

One Disney Guest posted a photo on social media after she flashed herself while in EPCOT. Gratuitous Disney Memes tweeted

Lol hope the lifetime ban is worth it.

While we are not sure if she received a lifetime ban, this is a big ” no”at Disney.

While at Disney, they describe the proper attire for the Parks, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The theme parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.

If Disney finds your attire inappropriate, Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:

Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

Many TikToks of Guest receiving a new shirt have been seen over the past copule of years, in particular.

