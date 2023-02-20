Disney World Guest Suffers Attack While on Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” While for many Guests go home with happy memories and looking forward to their next trip.

Disney World is home to four different theme parks: EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

EPCOT has several different attractions for Guests of all ages to enjoy. Some attractions include Living with the Land, The Seas with Nemo and Friends, Soarin’ Around the World, Test Track, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Mission: SPACE, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which is still being built.

EPCOT is great for Guests looking to learn about different cultures and much more. Living with the Land shows Guests how they garden and grow food. EPCOT’s World Showcase has 11 different locations from all around the world, like China, Mexico, England, France, and many more. This is where you’ll find attractions like Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros.

In a Reddit Thread one Disney World Guest visiting EPCOT riding the Mission: SPACE attraction said they experienced a panic attack while onboard. The Guest said they “had a complete panic attack,” and this is not the first story of such instances on the Disney World attractions.

Mission: SPACE blasts off on a thrilling simulated NASA-style mission to Mars or you can orbit the Earth on a more gentle ride through space. Many Guests say if you do not like close spaces or feeling trapped, the attraction is not for you.

Disney has made Mission: SPACE with two missions for Guests who want less motion or more intense experiences. Orange Mission is a Journey to Mars, and is more intense. Green Mission, on the other, hand is less intense.

Orange Mission

Hurtle through space on an out-of-this-world experience thrill-seekers will love. The Orange Mission uses a centrifuge that spins and tilts to simulate the speed and G-forces of a spacecraft launch and reentry. Orange Mission offers astronauts 44” and taller a more intense experience.

Guests who wish to experience the Orange Mission should be in good health and free of high blood pressure, heart, back or neck problems, motion sickness, or other conditions that could be aggravated by this adventure. Expectant mothers should not ride either Mission.

Green Mission

Take flight on a family-friendly adventure that’s sure to excite. The Green Mission offers a gentler, more family-friendly adventure for space explorers 40” and taller. It uses a motion simulator that offers light movement and doesn’t spin—so it’s less likely to cause motion sickness.

This experience is optimal for those prone to motion sickness or uncertain about which level to choose. Expectant mothers should not ride either mission.

While Disney has safey signs saying if you are expecting or panic attacks or cannot be dark areas this attraction may not be for you. If you ever feel uncomfortable while getting on or off the attraction or any Disney attraction please tell a Cast Member as they are there to give you a helping hand.

Have you ever felt sick while riding a Disney attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.