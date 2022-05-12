Crude Imitation of Mission: SPACE Endangers Riders’ Lives

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have the chance to enjoy delicious food and drinks, world-class entertainment, character interactions, iconic classic attractions, and new innovative experiences, all distributed between four Parks, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, over 30 hotels and resorts, and the Disney Springs Shopping, Dining and Entertainment District. With so much to offer, it’s easy to see why Disney World is The Most Magical Place On Earth!

Perhaps one of the most famous, or infamous, attractions at Walt Disney World is Mission: SPACE, located in EPCOT’s World Discovery pavilion. In it, Guests can blast off on a thrilling simulated NASA-style mission to Mars or orbit the Earth on a more gentle ride through space.

Walt Disney World Resort’s official website describes this attraction as follows:

You Are Go for Launch

What’s it like to be an astronaut? You’ll find out on Mission: SPACE! Before you board, you’ll train for your mission on the X-2 Deep Space Shuttle at the International Space Training Center (ISTC). Each member of your 4-cadet crew will assume an important role: navigator, pilot, commander or engineer. During your flight, cadets will be instructed to initiate a mission-critical sequence… so be prepared! Next, count down to liftoff—and an incredible mission through space. Dodge meteorites and slingshot around the moon—or enjoy a flight path with breathtaking views of our home planet. Your crew is counting on you to make the mission a success!

The site also describes both missions available for Guests to choose the most fitting for them and their party, as the ride can be intense to many. This description can be read below:

Which Mission Should I Choose?

Journey to Mars with the more intense Orange Mission. Or, orbit the Earth with the less intense—but still exhilarating—Green Mission. Orange Mission Hurtle through space on an out-of-this-world experience thrill-seekers will love. The Orange Mission uses a centrifuge that spins and tilts to simulate the speed and G-forces of a spacecraft launch and reentry. Orange Mission offers astronauts 44” and taller a more intense experience. Guests who wish to experience the Orange Mission should be in good health and free of high blood pressure, heart, back or neck problems, motion sickness, or other conditions that could be aggravated by this adventure. Expectant mothers should not ride either Mission. Green Mission Take flight on a family-friendly adventure that’s sure to excite. The Green Mission offers a gentler, more family-friendly adventure for space explorers 40” and taller. It uses a motion simulator that offers light movement and doesn’t spin—so it’s less likely to cause motion sickness. This experience is optimal for those prone to motion sickness or uncertain about which level to choose. Expectant mothers should not ride either mission.

The attraction is, in fact, so intense, that motion sickness bags have been made available in easily accessible for Guests experiencing the ride. It is reported that Guests are exposed to up to 2.5 G’s while riding this attraction, which easily explains why many find it so intense. However, that doesn’t stop Guests from wanting to make Mission: Space part of their Disney itinerary when visiting EPCOT.

While many think of riding their favorite attraction, eating their favorite snack, greeting their favorite character, or getting the perfect picture in front of Cinderella Castle, millions of people cannot make the trip to Walt Disney World. But not being able to travel to The Most Magical Place On Earth doesn’t mean people can’t get creative and try to experience thrilling attractions themselves.

A recent video duet posted by Dr. Karan Raj (@dr.karanr) on TikTok shows a centrifuge contraption that appears to be part of a local fair’s attractions. In it, we can see a girl being strapped into a metal chair with handles, attached to a wooden cart, and being pulled by four men around a bullring. As soon as the cart starts moving, the girl quickly starts spinning on the chair, and while the audio of the original video can’t be heard, we can imagine her screaming.

Dr. Karan starts his comments on the video by saying, “this is how to centrifuge a human, and don’t try this anywhere.” He continues by explaining why this thrilling contraption is so dangerous, saying that the most thrilling roller coasters in the world make Guests experience up to 6 G’s and that fighter pilots can handle up to 8 or 9 G’s, referring to the gravity force (or G-Force) each of these activities involves. He also says that exposing a human body to 10 g’s for over a minute could cause the person experiencing it to say “goodnight” for good.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

#duet with @chavamont HUMAN HELICOPTER

While the G-Force involved in this creative experience, to say the least, is not specified, in Dr. Karan’s eyes, it seemed like enough to consider this a dangerous act. That is without mentioning that the metal chair and strap holding the riders in place doesn’t look like the safest thing either.

