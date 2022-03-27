Disney Fans Warn Guest Against Riding Nauseating Attraction

One of the worst things that can happen on a Walt Disney World vacation, would be to fall incredibly ill while at a Park. Whether you are at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, experiencing the Most Magical Place on Earth while not feeling the most magical is a tough spot to be in.

With the cost of Disney World vacations, it can be quite tragic to have a vacation turn into a sick mess.

Although Disney did see some rough patches, the company’s CEO Bob Chapek noted that the theme parks had their second most profitable quarter, which shows that the company is definitely on the upswing. Now that hotel rooms are tougher to find, the 50th anniversary is being celebrated, and shows like World of Color, Fantasmic!, Disneyland Forever, and the Main Street Electrical Parade has returned, the desire to visit a Disney Park will only continue to increase, especially after so many Guests have had to put off trips.

We recently covered how prices for multi-day tickets have gone up at Walt Disney World. We used a 4-day trip as the basis for our comparisons. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so. On top of that, hotel room rates continue to increase, and although currently suspended, Annual Passes in Disney World have gone up in cost, as well as the new Magic Key Pass in Disneyland. We have also seen food pricing go up while portions go down, as well as the rise of liquor. To add, the addition of Disney Genie+ is now a new financial opportunity for Disney, whereas before, FastPasses were free. Knowing this, it is easy to understand why Guests want everything to be perfect while they are on vacation.

So, if we could tell you that there is one ride you should be extra cautious on in order to prevent getting sick, would you be interested in learning more?

Mission: SPACE is located in EPCOT, and allows Guests to experience real G-Force while blasting to space. Although the attraction is incredible from theming to the immersion of the experience, it is also an attraction that can make the strongest of stomachs take a turn. Disney fans have been discussing the attraction online as of late, after one Guest reached out to the Disney Community to ask if the Orange version of Mission: SPACE is as bad as people say it is.

For those who do not know, Mission: SPACE has two versions, Green, which is a much less intense experience but still a very confined one, and Orange, which allows Guests to experience the full simulation.

The Guest stated:

I’m kind of a ride wimp, and during my last trip to Disney, all of the warning signs about how intense MS Orange is really psyched me out, so I decided to just do green. But I actually found green to be super tame and relaxing and kind of feel like I’d want to try something a little more thrilling. And this was back before they changed the whole storyline on green, so it was still just like orange but without the spinning. Now that they’ve changed it to where you just orbit around the earth and don’t even go to Mars, it honestly looks boring. I’m really debating trying orange when I go back in September. I’m mostly a “wimp” when it comes to roller coasters and drops, but I’ve been able to handle every motion simulator/spinning ride I’ve been on (including Star Tours, and even a gravitron ride that they have at a space center in my hometown.) But I’ve just read reports from so many people about how the ride made them sick (sometimes even when they claim they’ve never been sick on any other ride) and/or made them feel like they were going to pass out. I’m also a bit claustrophobic, and while the tight space didn’t bother me on green, I’m a little worried that it might on orange, when the tight space would be combined with the G forces.

Quickly, Disney fans came to the rescue to alert the Guest that if they do not feel confident, that they should stay away. One Guest said, “I puked on the ride with 3 teen girls in my compartment. I think I ruined the ride for them that day.” Another noted, “I puked after getting off”, while a third Guest stated, “I have minimal problems with motion sickness on rides, but I can’t ride orange team. I rode it once, and I was dizzy and nauseated for the rest of the day. I haven’t had that problem with any other ride.”

Some Guests commented that the Green version of the ride still causes them issues due to the claustrophobic nature of the ride. If you are someone who tends to experience any motion sickness, we would recommend riding the Green version of Mission: SPACE. Personally, I rode the Orange version a few years ago as I always did, but one day, the ride caused me so much sickness it took hours to recover! The ride is equipped with barf bags, as well, if that is ever needed while riding.

As noted by Disney:

You Are Go for Launch

What’s it like to be an astronaut? You’ll find out on Mission: SPACE! Before you board, you’ll train for your mission on the X-2 Deep Space Shuttle at the International Space Training Center (ISTC). Each member of your 4-cadet crew will assume an important role: navigator, pilot, commander or engineer. During your flight, cadets will be instructed to initiate a mission-critical sequence… so be prepared! Next, count down to liftoff—and an incredible mission through space. Dodge meteorites and slingshot around the moon—or enjoy a flight path with breathtaking views of our home planet. Your crew is counting on you to make the mission a success! Which Mission Should I Choose?

Journey to Mars with the more intense Orange Mission. Or, orbit the Earth with the less intense—but still exhilarating—Green Mission. Orange Mission Hurtle through space on an out-of-this-world experience thrill-seekers will love. The Orange Mission uses a centrifuge that spins and tilts to simulate the speed and G-forces of a spacecraft launch and reentry. Orange Mission offers astronauts 44” and taller a more intense experience. Guests who wish to experience the Orange Mission should be in good health and free of high blood pressure, heart, back or neck problems, motion sickness, or other conditions that could be aggravated by this adventure. Expectant mothers should not ride either Mission. Green Mission Take flight on a family-friendly adventure that’s sure to excite. The Green Mission offers a gentler, more family-friendly adventure for space explorers 40” and taller. It uses a motion simulator that offers light movement and doesn’t spin—so it’s less likely to cause motion sickness. This experience is optimal for those prone to motion sickness or uncertain about which level to choose. Expectant mothers should not ride either mission.

