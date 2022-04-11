Disneyland Vacation Ruined For International Couple Two Days Before Trip

Crossing the gates to Disneyland Resort is a magical experience for most Guests, whether for a first visit, a family vacation, or just a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Although planning the trip may be complicated to some, the thought of visiting Disneyland, eating your favorite snack, and very soon hugging your favorite character makes it all worth the effort, more so when you’re able to share the experience with your significant other.

However, what could have been a magical trip turned into a sad tragedy for this international couple.

TikTok user Alex Flores (@a_flo45) posted a video sharing how he and his partner had already paid for Disneyland Park tickets, flight tickets, hotel reservations and had even asked for an authorized leave of absence from their employers to pay Mickey Mouse a visit at the Happiest Place on Earth, just to have their vacation ruined two days before their trip.

There are several reasons that could have ruined this couple’s trip, including the Park reservation system, which has proven to be a significant problem for many Guests. However, the real cause for this ruined trip proves to be extremely frustrating, which explains why Alex’s partner is holding back tears in the video.

By the end of the video, Alex asks his partner, as he had previously done regarding tickets and reservations for their trip, “and who has an expired visa love?” It turns out Alex’s partner forgot to check the expiration date on her visa and didn’t realize it was expired until two days before their flight date, leaving her heartbroken as she even had her outfits planned for their visit to Disneyland Resort.

You can watch the video down below:

Many viewers joined the couple in their frustration and voiced their concern over the result of this unfortunate situation.

While the couple didn’t share any details regarding the current status of their reservations, Alex posted a comment thanking his viewers for their good wishes and saying that everything was alright and that they would still visit Disneyland once they get this situation sorted.

Have you ever experienced any unexpected problems like this on your Disney vacations? Let us know in the comments below!

