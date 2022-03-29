Flight Attendant Surprises Disney Passengers With ‘Frozen’ Magic

While going on vacation to the most magical place on earth is something all Guests look forward to, there is always the inconvenient part of getting to Orlando first, as many have to fly from another state or even a different country. With Spring Break crowds growing, flying can become even more stressful for Guests en route to the Magic Kingdom.

However, when traveling to or from Orlando, there is one flight attendant who is willing to give it all to make passengers and crew members enjoy a little Disney magic on their trip.

Aflyguy (@imjustaflyguy) posted a video on TikTok sharing how he and his great crew ask their passengers to set their phones into airplane mode to the tune of Frozen’s “Let It Go.” The crew also adds snow effects to make this show even better.

You can watch the full video down below!

#flightattendantlife #crewlife @D.j. Bowens #lastdaywithagreatcrew #headinghome #comeflywithme #ohtheplacesyoullgo #travelsafe

This particular video even got the attention of the Disney Parks (@disneyparks) TikTok account, who commented, “We weren’t ready for the snow. Love this!”. Other comments praised his great effort to make flights more enjoyable for passengers, especially nervous flyers, while many travelers also commented how they love the freedom Southwest Airlines, the company this creator works for, gives their employees to have fun and be themselves.

Drew, the man behind this TikTok account, likes to share his adventures as a flight attendant, Disney adult, and Marvel fan, and also enjoys delighting his passengers with his adaptation of “Let It Go,” as he has shared the song a couple of times and surely performs it every chance he gets. Just another reason to start planning your next Disney vacation!

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

Would you like to experience this Disney serenade on your next trip to the Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!