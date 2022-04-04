Disney Couple Offered Exclusive Experience at ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge

When Guests visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they can experience the meticulously crafted storyline of planet Batuu. Set between the events of Disney’s second and third sequel trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Guests can interact with Rey, Chewbacca, Vi Moradi, an exclusive character of Galaxy’s Edge, Kylo Ren, and even First Order Stormtroopers.

Apart from character interactions, Guests can enjoy the two attractions Galaxy’s Edge offers, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, while also exploring the different shops and restaurants that can be found on Batuu, including Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, and Oga’s Cantina at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests also have the opportunity to take the most amazing photos in the galaxy, as the Millennium Falcon and other ships can be found throughout the land, as well as droids and epic scenery, which all provide incredible photo ops. While Guests can have their photos taken by PhotoPass Cast Members located around the outpost of Batuu, this couple had an exclusive experience when one PhotoPass Cast Member stole the husband for a full-on photoshoot at Galaxy’s Edge.

Ashley and Sport (@distokdog) posted a video on TikTok where Ashley’s husband can be seen with a PhotoPass Cast Member, posing him and taking photos of him and his Limited Edition Jedi Temple Guard Lightsaber.

You can watch the video down below!

He was gone for at least 15 minutes At least the photos were good #disney #disneytiktok #fyp #lightsaber #starwars #lucasfilm #galaxysedge #disneyworld #disneyworld50 #photoshoot #hollywoodstudios

Viewers were quick to comment how PhotoPass Cast Members are the best, which was later confirmed by Ashley, who said:

He was one of those CM that just loves what they do. He did this whole thing after we caught him a few min before park close. Wish I caught his name.

Many also asked to see the photoshoot results, which Ashley posted in a later video. Viewers loved the photos and how even Sport, Ashley’s service dog, got a chance to be in the shoot.

You can watch that video down below:

Reply to @youngestmillenial These are just a few of my favorites @magicbandsandtrashcans #disney #disneytiktok #disneyworld50 #disneyworld #starwars #lightsaber #jedi #servicedog #photopass #photoshoot

Have you ever seen PhotoPass Cast Members creating a magic moment? Let us know in the comments below!

