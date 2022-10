The Disney Parks Dress Code is up for debate again after a TikTok attempt to “hack” a free shirt at Walt Disney World Resort received over six million views.

Helini (@heliniofficial) shared a video of herself wearing only a bikini top to EPCOT, hoping to be denied entry and gifted a free shirt:

Though Helini was denied entry into EPCOT, she was told she’d have to purchase her own replacement shirt or go back to her hotel and change. Thankfully, she brought along a shirt just in case and could enter the Disney Park. “Debunked,” she wrote of the “free shirt hack.”

As hundreds of commenters informed Helini, Walt Disney World Resort was forced to change its policy this year after multiple viral videos in 2021 encouraged Guests to get a free Disney shirt by intentionally violating Disney’s dress code.

While Disney doesn’t guarantee Guests a free shirt, many Guests who wore clothing that went against Disney’s code reported benefiting from a magical moment. Starting in May, Guests who didn’t intentionally violate the dress code said that Disney Parks were no longer giving away free shirts. Helini’s experience further confirms this change.

The Disney Dress Code

Walt Disney World Resort keeps its definition of “inappropriate” vague, so it’s up to the discretion of the Cast Members at Park entry to decide if clothing adheres to dress code requirements. From Disney:

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs, are not permitted. There are specific costume guidelines for special events such as Halloween parties, runDisney events and while at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser; please refer to the additional policies applicable to those events.

Costumes may not be worn in our theme parks, water parks or ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex by Guests ages 14 or older.

Masks may not be worn by any Guests ages 14 or older (unless required for medical purposes). When worn by younger Guests, masks may not cover the entire face and must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

It’s essential to wear comfortable clothing when traveling to Walt Disney World. If you’re unsure if something is appropriate, it’s best to err on the side of caution and choose another option more in line with the dress code.