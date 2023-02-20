Disney Guest Experiences “Cinderella” Moment

Ariel, Sleeping Beauty, Mulan, Cinderella, Moana, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Tiana, Belle, Merida, and many more are just some of the beloved Disney Princesses and characters you can sight when visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney has made movies and stories about each of these princesses. One princess in particular, Cinderella, has a magical moment where she turns into a princess to go to the ball and meets a prince. However, when the clock struck twelve, she turned back into her usual self. Before the clock chimed, she lost her shoe running out of the ball.

In a recent TikTok,one Disney Guest experienced a “Cinderella” moment just like this. This Guest was getting on the monorail and lost her shoes before boarding. In her video, the Disney Park Guest shows herself riding the monorail with only one shoe, and then she arrives at her destination and heads straight to the gift shop to find another pair of shoes.

Her caption states: “if anyone sees a black flipflop getting off the monorail at the contemporary, it’s mine.”

@kaitlyng421 This did indeed happen this weekend… If anyone sees a black flip flop while getting off the monorail at the contemporary, it’s mine ❤️ #disneymonorail #pleasestandclearofthedoors ♬ Originalton – POV’s

While is uncommon for Guests to lose their shoes at Disney Parks it still can happen, from falling off of attractions or a child slipping it off while in a stroller, to a shoe breaking from all the walking inside the Parks. If you find a Disney Cast Member, they will do their best to assist you in any way they can. Sometimes, they even will give you voucher to get a new pair.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is an ultra-modern Disney Resort hotel with award-winning dining, spectacular views, and dazzling pools. Whether you are staying in the iconic A-frame Contemporary tower or the nearby Garden Wing, you can walk to Magic Kingdom’s main gate or catch the Resort Monorail as it breezes through the tower. Inside, a 90-foot-tall mural by Disney Legend Mary Blair—responsible for the distinct look and feel of the “it’s a small world” attraction—celebrates the Grand Canyon and the American Southwest.

Have you ever lost or broken shoes while at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments how your experience was handled.