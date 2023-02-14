Family Breaks Into Cinderella Castle at Disney World

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but there are, sadly, some Guests who try and ruin the Disney magic for others around them.

Disney World is home to four different theme parks Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Each Disney Park includes something for all ages and sizes to enjoy. At Magic Kingdom, Guests can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. and spot Cinderella Castle. Guests can also enjoy the attractions the Disney Park has to offer, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, “it’s a small world,” and many more.

No matter what Disney Park you visit, Disney World Cast Members work hard to keep the safety of Guests and others.

One recent Reddit Thread asked what happens to the Guests who get caught fighting while in Disney Parks? One Former Cast Member commented and explained some things they witnessed, including a family who broke into Cinderella Castle.

“Used to be a CM- here’s the fights I witnessed and how they were resolved.

Family broke into Cinderella Castle. Trespassed and perma banned

dude punched another guy for being too tall so his kid couldn’t see fireworks good enough. Then physically fought security. Arrested for assault and perma banned.

lady ran over a cast member with her stroller intentionally to go through a way that was closed off. Thrown out for the day.

loud verbal fight between two families that included slurs calling and very inappropriate language to children. Just got a talk by security and was allowed to go on their merry way.

woman wouldn’t stop smoking despite security getting involved. Got thrown out for the day.”

While Guests and Cast Members at Disney World do not experience these daily, they still happen from time to time.

On Disney’s official website there is an included list of items that are not allowed in Parks. Also, at every attraction is a sign that explains if you have any conditions that may be bothered, do not get on attraction, or simple tasks like keeping hands, feet, and arms inside the attraction or remain seated at all times.

If you’re visiting Disney World or Disneyland, please make sure to follow the posted guidelines and to listen to Disney Cast Members as they give directions.

What do you think of Guests being kicked out or banned for fighting? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments how you would handle these situations.