Disney Hotel Evacuated, Emergency Services Arrive on Scene

One of the most beloved and iconic hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort was evacuated.

Earlier Wednesday morning, reports started to come in that Disney’s Contemporary Resort was being evacuated. A few of these reports made it to Twitter. See the video shared by @LostBrosTweets down below:

brb the entire main building of the contemporary resort is getting evac’d rn

brb the entire main building of the contemporary resort is getting evac’d rn pic.twitter.com/j9l5rCqAhz — The Lost Bros (@LostBrosTweets) December 28, 2022

The hotel is famous for its unique architecture as well as the incredible fact that the Monorail runs directly through it. The hotel is also popular due to how close it is to the Magic Kingdom. More details were shared about the evacuation by others on social media:

Contemporary resort currently being evacuated into the parking lot, including employees. Fire trucks present and alarms going off for about 30 min. @WaltDisneyWorld#disneyworld #disneynews #contemporary

Contemporary resort currently being evacuated into the parking lot, including employees. Fire trucks present and alarms going off for about 30 min. @WaltDisneyWorld #disneyworld #disneynews #contemporary pic.twitter.com/0iLiRhL75t — Carla Lemieux (@travelingmom92) December 28, 2022

At this time, we do not know what prompted the evacuation.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is a Deluxe Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and is considered a Magic Kingdom area Resort hotel. It was actually one of the original hotels when the theme park property opened on 50 years ago on October 1, 1971. Disney’s Contemporary is also the only Disney World hotel that the Resort Monorail passes directly through.

The official website for Disney’s Contemporary Resort describes it as:

Retreat to this ultra-modern Disney Resort hotel and discover award-winning dining, spectacular views and dazzling pools. Whether you’re staying in the iconic A-frame Contemporary tower or the nearby Garden Wing, you can walk to Magic Kingdom main gate or catch the Resort Monorail as it breezes through the tower. Inside, a 90-foot-tall mural by Disney Legend Mary Blair—responsible for the distinct look and feel of the “it’s a small world” attraction—celebrates the Grand Canyon and the American Southwest.

This is a developing story, stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details as they become available.