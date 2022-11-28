Disney Guest “Goes Too Far,” Harasses Cinderella

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its four unique and magical theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Magic Kingdom Guests can take a stroll down Main Street U.S.A. and see Cinderella Castle. Guests visiting the Disney Park can ride Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Haunted Mansion, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Under the Sea Journey of the Little Mermaid, and many more exciting attractions.

While at the Magic Kingdom Guests may meet their favorite Disney character or Disney Princess. Cinderella, Elsa, Ariel, Mulan, Anna, Princess Tiana, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Rapunzel are just some of the loved Disney Princesses that you can meet. Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Minnie Mouse can be spotted, as well.

Guests can meet Cinderella at the Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom, Disney describes the Cinderella meet and greet as a place where “Cinderella is waiting to welcome you to the place where a dream is a wish your heart makes.”

During this meet and greet, you can enjoy a dazzling encounter with Cinderella and a visiting Princess in an enchanting royal setting. Guests enjoy the royal treatment as Cinderella encourages one and all to be kind and always believe in your dreams.

In this TikTok video, however, a Guest was called out for “harassing” Cinderella. The Guest asked what her real name was and Cinderella even seemed shocked at first. She responded that Cinderella was her name and the Guest said he was “trying to get to know her a little better.” He continued and asked if her parents live in Orlando, as well. Cinderella replied back that her Stepmother is still around the kingdom.

The guts to say -She said yes!!- is the most couragiest thing ever_11#prank #pranks #funny #memes#prankindonesia #viral #dagelan #thatwasepic

Cast Members do their best to help with meet and greets, and try to make sure that every interaction with a character is a magical one.

Do you think this Guest went too far asking Cinderella questions?