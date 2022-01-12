Disney Cast Member ROASTS Guest For His Shoe Choice

When visiting the Disney Parks, the Cast Members are there to help create magical and memorable encounters with Guests. Typically, Cast Members are friendly and always have a smile on their faces ready to help Guests however it is needed. Though, there are certain areas of the theme parks that allow for Disney Cast Members to actually be rude to Guests.

We are referring to rides such as Haunted Mansion and Tower of Terror as acting is part of the Disney Cast Member role, allowing for Guests to be fully immersed into the attraction and its story. Another ride that Cast Members are allowed to be rude to Guests is on the Star Wars–themed ride, Rise of the Resistance, which located at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

When Guests experience Rise of the Resistance, they are asked to join the Resistance to help take down the First Order. However, Guests’ transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren! While Guests are captured by the First Order, they must interact with select Cast Members, who are playing the role of Resistance members.

Once Guests enter the first briefing room, Resistance Cast Members will ask how many are in your unit (party) and will place you just outside the doors that take you into the main briefing room. While waiting, the Resistance Cast Members really make you feel as though you are immersed into the storyline.

During one encounter at the Disneyland version, the Resistance Cast Member completely roasted one of the Guests for his shoe choice — Crocs.

@cierra_cisneros shared the video to TikTok, which you can view here:

Within the video, you can hear the Rise of the Resistance Cast Member say “Sir, are you are aware that there are holes in your shoes? Is this standard issue for the Resistance? Clogs? Because if it is, you don’t even have them in sport mode.”

This roast is, of course, part of the role that the Cast Member is playing, which creates a special and memorable moment for the Guest.

More on Rise of the Resistance

The official description of Rise of the Resistance reads:

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

Do you have a memorable moment with a Cast Member at Rise of the Resistance? Or any other Disney Parks ride? Let us know in the comments below.

