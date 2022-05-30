Disney Guest Gets Stuck on Escalator, Loses Both Shoes to Break Free

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth.”

Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’re sure to have a great time and make memories that last a lifetime.

However, one Disney Park Guest recently shared a memory that was probably a little frightening in the moment.

A young Disney Guest visiting EPCOT found themselves stuck on the escalator and had to break free of their shoes to get free.

User @helinawuest shared the video on TikTok.

All I know is he was next to me and lost balance almost at the end of the escelstor then he yelled how shoe was stuck. Then his other got stuck. We were able to slide his feet out fast. The escelstor got stuck and stopped moving. He’s ok and has all toes but ya fun day at Epcot #escalators #epcot #disneyworld #wdw #cosmicrewind #summervacation #firstdayofsummer #fyp #ripcrocs #favoriteshoes

As the user explains, the son lost his balance at the end of the escalator and found his shoe stuck. The other was stuck, as well, and the escalator shut down. The family was able to slip his feet out, but the shoes were completely stuck. Disney gave the family a free voucher for shoes, but as you can see in the video, the young Guest did have to walk across EPCOT to get to the gift shop without any shoes.

That’s certainly a wild experience the family won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

