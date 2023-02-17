Why These Rides are Essential To EPCOT

EPCOT is going through a long and extraneous phase of changes. To say that the Park isn’t experiencing some growing pains would be grotesquely untrue, but that doesn’t mean it won’t all be worth it in the end. While the Park still irons out all the kinks, fans can take comfort in knowing that some things will likely never change.

Like the rest of the Disney Parks, EPCOT is home to some of the most iconic rides in the theme park industry, and many of which have helped the Park maintain its identity. While EPCOT is scheduled to receive some massive changes in its near future, that doesn’t mean that Disney is throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

In the same way that the Magic Kingdom will never lose Space Mountain or the Haunted Mansion, Walt Disney World’s futuristic Park has its own variety of staple rides that define the EPCOT experience. From trips through the passage of time to a hang-gliding adventure around the world, there are some attractions EPCOT just can’t be without.

Spaceship Earth

Guests don’t have to thank the Phoenicians for this attraction (although they might want to), but they can rest easily knowing that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Given the fact that the ride is literally the Park’s symbol, it’s a pretty safe bet it’s a permanent addition. It might eventually need an update in its final act, but not the complete overhaul some might fear.

Test-Track

Known as one of the fastest rides on Disney property, EPCOT’s Test Track is one of the most popular attractions in the Park. While the TRON-esque redesign might have caused some grumbling when it first premiered, there’s no denying that fan’s can’t get enough of the adrenaline rush that comes with that final speed test.

Soarin’

While there are indeed those that would debate that Soarin’ Over California is the superior attraction, there’s certainly something to be said for a trip around the world. Everything from the cheesy safety video featuring Patrick Warburton to the delightful aromas of tropical flowers, African grasslands, and the waters of the South Seas is undeniably EPCOT. Easily the best views in all the Park.

Journey Into Imagination with Figment

If Figment is a big enough attraction to warrant his own displays for EPCOT’s arts festival, there’s no way he isn’t one of the most essential elements to the EPCOT experience. With most fans calling him the Park’s primary mascot, the little purple dragon has become as immortal as his classic theme song. If only they would fix his animatronic.

The Disney Parks have always been designed to be in a perpetual state of evolution, but some of their attractions are timeless. Fans might be torn over all the changes that are happening to the Park, but that doesn’t mean they’re being robbed of the core experiences. Hopefully, these attractions and more are going to be with us far into the future.

