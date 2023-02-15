Disney Just Quietly Confirmed It Is Changing More of EPCOT Park

Amid an already bustling construction site, Disney World’s EPCOT is about to start more work.

Permits filed for Avenue of the Stars at Disney World’s EPCOT

The last few months have shown that there are whisperings of another Disney Hotel joining the already massive roster, this one, however, is rumored to be the EPCOT Future World Hotel. Originally appearing on plans dated 2018, the EPCOT Future World Hotel construction page was updated in 2020 and 2021, per plans shared by Ken Pozek in 2022, but there has since been no word on any development of this project from anyone at The Walt Disney Company.

Multiple permits have been filed for the planned area of the rumored Disney Hotel — which was allegedly slated for 1474 to 2000 Avenue of the Stars — along with other addresses in the same location. Avenue of the Stars runs around EPCOT Park, and permits have been filed for these addresses — 1380, 1400, 1474, 1780, and 2000,

There is no confirmation of what the planned work is for, but each of the permits filed lists Disney World’s in-house construction company — Buena Vista Construction — as the contractor. The permit is for Buena Vista Construction to “provide labor, material, and/or electrical for construction.”

Construction continues at EPCOT Park

Construction has been going on for quite some time at EPCOT as Walt Disney Imagineering reinvents the theme park (formerly, EPCOT Center). What was once Future World became split into three neighborhoods — World Discovery, Word Celebration, and World Nature. World Celebration, which encompasses the Park’s icon, Spaceship Earth, will soon be home to Dreamer’s Point and the CommuniCore Hall and stage area, while World Nature will welcome the Moana-inspired attraction, Journey of Water — a scale model of Te Fiti could be seen at last year’s D23 Expo. These new neighborhoods joined the already existing World Showcase, which surrounds World Showcase Lagoon.

As for the planned Spaceship Earth rejuvenation, it seems Disney has shelved the project, at least for now, while work on the rest of the Disney World theme park is completed.

