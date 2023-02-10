Warning Issued For Guests Hoping to Stay at One of Disney World’s Most Expensive Resorts, “Don’t Come Here”

Disney World Resorts are where many Guests lay down their heads after a busy day of Park Hopping, Genie scrolling, and screaming (often on roller coasters, but not always). There’s a variety, 0ver 25 in fact, of hotels spread across the sprawling Central Florida Resort, all with varying costs, amenities, and offerings.

For one Moderate Resort, though, one Guest has warned others away after a string of alarming incidents was made known.

Coming to the end of its 50th anniversary celebrations, the Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) is busier than ever. While there may seem to be peaks and troughs in crowd levels, the overall demand for Disney World, and by association, the rest of the Disney Parks empire is massive. It’s pretty clear too, as Disney Parks & Resorts just posted a $2.1 billion profit during Q1 of fiscal 2023.

With relatively new (at least in this post-pandemic world) offerings spread across Disney’s four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and the soon-to-launch TRON Lightcyle / Run, Guests continue to flock to Disney World in droves — that’s if they can afford it.

Costs have quite glaringly risen exponentially over the last few years at the Disney Park, with ticket prices soaring, FastPass+ extinction paving the way for the paid-for Genie+, and food and merchandise ticking up along with everything else. All that to say, it sometimes takes a village — and often a fat wallet — to make a Disney World vacation work.

And that’s if everything goes smoothly.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort at Disney World

Multiple reports from Guests have come out about the state of one of Disney World’s costly Resorts. Disney’s Port Orleans Resort consists of two elements: Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside, and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter. The former is the larger of the two, and both can be found on the Sassagoula River; the river is also how Guests at this Disney Resort can take a complimentary trip down to Disney Springs.

But, despite its fan-favorite nature and its southern charm, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside has been called out over a series of events. Sharing their experiences to TikTok, two Guests at Port Orleans revealed what happened while they were onsite at the Disney hotel.

User Kiki revealed her traumatic experience as a Guest at Port Orleans — Riverside. In a series of videos, the first of which is captioned with the warning, “Don’t Come to Port Orleans Riverside”, the TikToker shared that during her trip to Disney World had become marred by an incident that saw her door being unlocked by an unknown male while she was alone in her room. Kiki told the gentleman the room was occupied and quickly locked the door behind him. She states that the male was standing outside her door for quite some time, checking his cell phone.

I was about to get ready to shower when it happened. It’s been 2 hours with no manager in sight.

The Disney World Guest contacted the Front Desk, who claimed a manager was on the way, but according to Kiki, they never turned up. Another video captures the audio between the Guest and a Cast Member at the Front Desk. In the video, Kiki is extremely upset and can be heard crying to the Disney World employee while detailing her experience.

In a separate incident at Port Orleans — Riverside, Francis Dominic shared their experience of checking in at the Disney hotel and only getting a room after the third attempt of being allocated one. The video captioned “My Most Stressful Check-In Time at Port Orleans Riverside Resort” reveals that the first room they were allocated was still being turned over by housekeeping. The second was a room already habited by another Guest. It was on the third try that the Guest was given adequate lodging.

BRO, WHAT IS IN THE AIR RIGHT NOW FOR DISNEY’S PORT ORLEANS RIVERSIDE RESORT!!!!!!!!

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside and French Quarter are part of Disney World Moderate offerings which also include locations like Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge are part of the Deluxe range, while Disney’s All-Star Movies, Music, and Sports Resorts, as well as Disney’s Pop Century Resort, are some of the Value Resorts Disney World has to offer.

Have you ever had a poor experience at a Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

