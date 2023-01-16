One Favorite Walt Disney World Resort Perk Has Officially Returned

One popular Walt Disney World Resort hotel accommodation has officially returned and is resuming service on January 15, 2023.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Walt Disney World Resort to shut down in March 2020, resorts located on Disney World property have had to adjust accommodations previously offered to hotel Guests. For example, issues such as labor shortages had minimized Disney’s ability to meet all of the expectations and services it once did before the pandemic began a few years ago.

As the Walt Disney World Resort continues to pivot its accommodations to meet the needs of Guests, a significant choice has now been made to fully reinstate housekeeping service at each one of the Deluxe Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Starting on January 15, 2023, Deluxe resorts located on property managed by Disney will now include daily housekeeping once again!

In addition to the announcement for Deluxe Disney World Resort accommodations and services, below is the updated housekeeping schedule that will be in place starting on January 15, 2023:

Deluxe Resorts will receive daily full housekeeping service.

Moderate and Value Resorts will receive every other day full housekeeping service.

Disney Vacation Club Members staying at DVC resorts will continue to receive housekeeping service based on their length of stay. Disney Vacation Club Members and their Guests may purchase additional housekeeping services by visiting the front desk or contacting housekeeping via their in-room phone. Full housekeeping includes services such as: making the bed, replacing towels and amenities, cleaning the bathroom, emptying the trash and recycling, and tidying the room by dusting, wiping counters, and vacuuming. Related: Abandoned Magic Kingdom Attraction Reopening After Three-Year Closure Despite the change, Guests still have the option to decline housekeeping service at any time during their stay by opting out during the online check-in process, speaking with a Disney Cast Member, or by placing the “room occupied” sign on their Guest room door.

Now that housekeeping services have been fully reinstated at Deluxe Resorts, hopefully, this is one more tiny sign that life at the Walt Disney World Resort is finally returning to normal.

Are you excited that daily housekeeping accommodations have returned to Deluxe Disney World hotels?

