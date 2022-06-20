Current State of EPCOT’s Ongoing Construction Overhaul Revealed in Aerial Image

During the 2019 D23 Expo, Bob Chapek and Zach Riddley announced several big projects coming to EPCOT, which many are referring to as an EPCOT overhaul.

One of the big changes happening at EPCOT is the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what was formally known as Future World. These three new lands allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase, which has already been a part of this park, is now joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

Bioreconstruct shared an aerial photo of the current state of EPCOT, writing:

Aerial overview of part of EPCOT. At the lakefront is the stage for Tuesday’s Harmonious Live presentation on Disney+ Construction of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, plus Journey of Water, seen at center.

If you are a fan of Disney’s Moana (2016), then we bet you are excited for the upcoming Moana-themed attraction coming to EPCOT.

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at EPCOT. The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

We also have seen the debut of Space 220, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Disney’s newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

