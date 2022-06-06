EPCOT’s Upcoming ‘Moana’ Attraction Hits Major Construction Milestone

If you are a fan of Disney’s Moana (2016), then we bet you are excited for the upcoming Moana-themed attraction coming to EPCOT. Well, we have some great news to share as the soon-to-be attraction has just reached a new milestone, inching closer to its debut!

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at EPCOT. The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Earlier this year, we reported that the construction site for the upcoming attraction is visible. Now we are seeing the construction work progressing.

Bioreconstruct shared a variety of images showing the construction progress at the site of Journey of Water. For starters, we can see newly added frame work where the “chips” will be placed. Per bioreconstruct:

Monorail view of the current profile of rock work in Journey of Water. Arrow at recently added frame where more of the “chips” will be placed.

Monorail view of the current profile of rock work in Journey of Water. Arrow at recently added frame where more of the "chips" will be placed. pic.twitter.com/aEr6pA4TnI — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 5, 2022

Additionally, concrete forms are visible at the site of Journey of Water, which you can see in the Tweet below:

Current concrete forms for footings of a service building near Journey of Water.

Current concrete forms for footings of a service building near Journey of Water. pic.twitter.com/X97nGoDdQv — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 5, 2022

The following image shows more of the concrete work being done, which bioreconstruct shared:

At center, a concrete form added about a month ago at Journey of Water. Compare to prior Tweet in this Thread.

At center, a concrete form added about a month ago at Journey of Water. Compare to prior Tweet in this Thread. pic.twitter.com/2PcHhjquxH — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 5, 2022

And finally, the rock work hit a major milestone as the first layer of stone has been added! Per bioreconstruct:

Rock work getting first layer of stone in Journey of Water.

Rock work getting first layer of stone in Journey of Water. pic.twitter.com/IWrnjCQywc — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 5, 2022

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — An attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

Unfortunately, at this time we do not have an opening date for the attraction. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Journey of Water.

Are you excited to see Disney making progress on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana? Let us know in the comments below.