Fans Freak Out After Disney Makes Dirty Photo Mistake

Te Fiti, from Disney's 'Moana,' overlooking EPCOT as she arrives at "The journey of Water - Inspired by Moana"

Credit: Walt Disney Imagineering

Just recently, Walt Disney Imagineering shared the first look at the 16-foot character overlooking EPCOT as an all-new attraction nears completion, but did social media take it too far?

A group of adults visit Walt Disney World
Credit: Disney

Disney fans have been patiently waiting for years to hear about the latest updates on the projects currently in development at Disney Parks around the world. From the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland to the controversial closure of Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to make way for Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie, many breathtaking changes and upgrades are coming to Disney Parks worldwide.

Walt Disney World Resort will also be home to another long-awaited attraction. Inspired by Disney’s 2016 film Moana, Journey of Water is well underway at EPCOT, with Walt Disney Imagineers revealing an up-close look at all the great details that Guests will be able to encounter at the attraction once it officially opens its doors. After revealing a significant update to the construction of the highly anticipated attraction, Disney fans took to social media to show their excitement. However, it may appear some have taken Te Fiti’s stature a little too far. Here is one tweet we found on Twitter in response to the release:

late night twitter i’m sorry i can’t unsee it

We are unsure if Walt Disney Imagineering angled the photo purposely for extra attention or if it was just a minor mistake. Still, either way, the responses have been quite entertaining. Another Disney fan pointed out a fun pun regarding the Disney Theme Park’s name, EPCOT. Despite the childish humor, Disney Parks fans are very excited to hear about the updates.
moana journey of water

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is scheduled to open at EPCOT in late 2023, although Disney officials have not shared an official date yet. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Are you happy to hear about the construction updates to Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, coming to EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below!

