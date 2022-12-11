Fans Freak Out After Disney Makes Dirty Photo Mistake

Just recently, Walt Disney Imagineering shared the first look at the 16-foot character overlooking EPCOT as an all-new attraction nears completion, but did social media take it too far?

Disney fans have been patiently waiting for years to hear about the latest updates on the projects currently in development at Disney Parks around the world. From the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland to the controversial closure of Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to make way for Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie, many breathtaking changes and upgrades are coming to Disney Parks worldwide.

Walt Disney World Resort will also be home to another long-awaited attraction. Inspired by Disney’s 2016 film Moana, Journey of Water is well underway at EPCOT, with Walt Disney Imagineers revealing an up-close look at all the great details that Guests will be able to encounter at the attraction once it officially opens its doors. After revealing a significant update to the construction of the highly anticipated attraction, Disney fans took to social media to show their excitement. However, it may appear some have taken Te Fiti’s stature a little too far. Here is one tweet we found on Twitter in response to the release:

late night twitter i’m sorry i can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/2vinM2LjtS — sincerely, ivy marie. 🎄 (@sincerelyivy) December 10, 2022

We are unsure if Walt Disney Imagineering angled the photo purposely for extra attention or if it was just a minor mistake. Still, either way, the responses have been quite entertaining. Another Disney fan pointed out a fun pun regarding the Disney Theme Park’s name, EPCOT. Despite the childish humor, Disney Parks fans are very excited to hear about the updates.