Disney Adults Break Internet After Bob Chapek’s Removal

The Walt Disney Company absolutely set the world on fire when it was announced late Sunday evening that CEO Bob Chapek had stepped away, effective immediately.

Inside the Magic reported on the news as it happened, and Disney issued a statement on the matter just minutes after the report– which first came from Reporter Scott Gustin– broke.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board.

Disney also announced that retired CEO Bob Iger would be returning for two years. Iger served as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company between 2005 and 2020.

According to a release from Disney, Iger will serve for two years after Chapek decided to step down.

It wasn’t just Disney, however, that absolutely made waves around the internet. Disney adults broke the internet with their reactions, which came in by the thousands, on the no-longer Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

@L1GHTF00TS shard on Twitter:

ZIP A DEE DOO DAH ZIP A DEE AY BOB CHAPEK IS FINALLY GOING AWAY

ZIP A DEE DOO DAH ZIP A DEE AY

User @MadnessInMySoul shared a message to Bob Chapek:

To Bob Chapek:

@JohnDiLillo said that Chapek “wasn’t a friend” to the Disney adults.

bob chapek’s tenure as CEO was honestly vastly preferable to iger’s because his total incompetence reminded disney adults that he wasn’t their friend. meanwhile people made fan art of iger after the corporate merger that bulldozed 20th century fox

@romxnholidxy said the news “was the best they had ever received.”

Bob Chapek being forced out and Iger returning as CEO of Disney is the best news I’ve ever received and honestly, I could literally quit my job and drive to Orlando tomorrow I’m so happy

The number of Tweets and posts about Chapek has literally reached the thousands, and it has already trended upwards on the internet to one of the most popularly-searched topics on the web, in just minutes.

Bob Chapek was responsible for many controversial decisions that had not only Disney adults, but many more fans upset. Chapek increased prices on tickets multiple times at the Disney Parks, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and fans weren’t happy with other implementations, including Disney Genie+ and the Lightning Lane.

Multiple times, Disney Cast Members complained about Chapek’s leadership, which saw massive debates over wages, and ultimately, the decision was made for him to walk away from the company.

Fans have been calling for Chapek to be out for quite some time, and there have been multiple petitions calling for him to be fired to reach more than 100,000 signatures over the last several months.

At this time, it’s unknown what changes Bob Iger might make as the new CEO and how this might affect Disney moving forward.

