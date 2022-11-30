Disney World Updates Status of ‘Moana’ Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly changing its appearance, adding new chapters, shows, rides, and different attractions that Guests will enjoy.

Walt Disney World Resort is known for having four different theme parks. These Disney Parks are famous for being “The Most Magical Place On Earth.” Magic Kingdom is a well-known theme park where Guests can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. to spot Cinderella Castle. Hop on over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to drop and feel the thrill of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. If you love animals, then Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the place to go. Guests can ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris, and of course, there’s EPCOT.

At EPCOT, you can take a spin on the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Living with the Land, Soarin’ Around the World, Frozen Ever After, and take a walk around the Park’s World Celebration.

One of the most highly-anticipated new attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort is Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

Moana was made in 2016 Disney describes Moana(voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) as an adventurous teenager who, with help from the demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master Wayfinder and save her people.

Journey of the Water will be opened in late 2023 and scheduled to open within World Nature, the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty and balance of the natural world. Journey of Water will be a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, Guests will learn about the importance of water and discover its playful personality just as Moana did on her voyage.

Disney just shared the following details about the attraction:

“Throughout Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, guests will have the opportunity to discover characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Moana” carved into the rocks and waterways of their surroundings. Our Imagineers worked closely with the studio to develop the artistic style of these characters who will naturally take form within the water-filled landscape. We are excited to see guests make their way through this self-guided trail next year and discover how Moana and her friends truly inspired the surroundings of this experience!”

