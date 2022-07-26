Disney Shares New Details For Highly-Anticipated ‘Moana’ Attraction

Disney has shared new details for the highly-anticipated Moana-inspired attraction set to open in EPCOT soon.

If you’ve been to EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort recently, you’ve likely noticed massive construction work taking place throughout the Disney Park.

Disney World just recently opened the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster, but that’s not the only attraction being developed. For the better part of the last couple of years, Disney has been in the midst of constructing a major experience that will take Guests on an interactive journey, inspired. by the beloved movie Moana (2016).

Over the course of the last several months, we’ve begun to see sights of the attraction being built measuring over the construction walls.

And, now, Disney has unveiled new updates about the attraction.

Walt Disney World Imagineer Zach Riddley shared today on Instagram a look at new artwork and more details as construction continues on the highly-anticipated experience.

Riddley wrote in his Instagram post:

“Today I’m excited to share more details from our Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction coming to EPCOT,” Riddley said. “This image is a preview of the graphic style that will be used throughout the attraction, inspired by the design and visual language of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Moana.” Our team created many original pieces that focus on the dynamic movement of water as it travels around the experience. Graphics like these will guide guests through the cycle of water in fun and engaging ways to tell our story of the vital link we share with water across our planet, and inspire the important role we all share in preserving this life-giving and life-sustaining precious resource. We’ll have much more to share soon on the details Imagineers are creating to bring this new attraction to life in World Nature.”

Disney’s official description for Journey of Water Inspired by Moana reads:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

