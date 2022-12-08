Disney Delaying Complete Closure of Splash Mountain. But Why?

The days are numbered for the iconic and controversial attraction Splash Mountain.

Disney announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure— based on the movie Princess and the Frog (2009)– would be taking over the attraction, with a complete retheme opening in 2024.

As fans have waited to know when would be the last time they’d be able to ride attraction, those on the east coast got their answer. Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain will close on January 23, 2023, to make way for the new Tiana-themed ride, meaning that the last day to ride the attraction will be on January 22, 2023.

But, there’s another Splash Mountain that has not seen its closing date set yet. About 2,500 miles west, Splash Mountain in Critter Country at Disneyland Park has not yet received an official “closing date.” And many fans have wondered, why?

Why is the Disneyland Resort attraction receiving extended time before its closure, while the one over in Magic Kingdom will be closing in just a little more than a month? What could be the reason for Disney delaying the closure of the Disneyland attraction instead of closing down both at the same time?

While nothing has been confirmed on that front, there are a few theories that we may surmise.

First of all, Disneyland has been able to construct attractions at a much faster pace than Walt Disney World has been able to, for whatever reason. Disneyland is about to reopen Toon Town, just a little less than a year after the area closed.

In addition, it should be noted that several Disneyland attractions are about to undergo refurbishments this winter. Indiana Jones Adventure will be down starting in January and extending through the spring of 2023. Haunted Mansion and “it’s a small world” will also undergo brief closures as they transform out of their special Holiday overlays in January.

Other Disney California Adventure attractions, like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, and Grizzly River Run are also set to undergo refurbishments beginning this winter. None of these have been given reopening dates as of yet.

If Disneyland is already set to experience closures, it may simply be a decision to let Splash Mountain stay open a couple of months longer to allow some of these other attractions to undergo their scheduled maintenance period and reopen, rather than take another ride out of the Parks knowing that several attractions are already going to be down.

It should be noted that none of this has been confirmed and is strictly speculation, but it does make sense when you think about it from that perspective as to why we’re seeing the west coast Splash Mountain see a delayed closure compared to the one at Walt Disney World Resort.

What do you think of the Disneyland attraction remaining open longer than the Walt Disney World attraction?