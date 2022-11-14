Disney Makes Unexpected Additions to Splash Mountain Ahead of Permanent Closure

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024. Though no closing date has been announced for the boat ride, many fans are clamoring for one last trip into the Br’er Patch.

Despite the ride’s imminent closure, one Disneyland Park Guest noticed some minor additions this week. u/wolfblitzer22 shared photos on Reddit:

According to the Guest, someone added Googly eyes to multiple rocks on Splash Mountain. Additionally, the Guest said numerous small plastic animal figurines were on the ride’s set.

It’s unknown if these decorations were added by a Disney Cast Member or a Guest.

More on Splash Mountain

No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.

A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!

You Will Get Wet!

This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. A Splash of History Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

