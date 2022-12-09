fbpx

Disney Cast Members Make “Ice Magic” as Highly Anticipated Project Hits Construction Milestone

in Hong Kong Disneyland

Cast Members and Imagineers at HOng Kong Disneyland's Arendelle World of Frozen

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

A select group of Disney Cast Members and Imagineers recently left their mark on one of the most anticipated projects coming to Disney Parks.

Disney Parks worldwide are working on exciting projects, bringing new experiences to Guests in the coming years. We’ve recently heard of Splash Mountain closing and receiving a complete reimagining to welcome Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park, an all-new land inspired by Disney’s Zootopia coming to Shanghai Disneyland, a brand-new area inspired by Tangled, Peter Pan and Mary Poppins currently in development at Disneyland Paris, and a breathtaking expansion bringing Neverland, Arendelle, and Corona to life at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Mockup artwork for Tiana's Adventure
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

However, perhaps one of the most anticipated projects coming to Disney Parks worldwide is World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, which recently hit a historic construction milestone at the Hong Kong Disney Park, despite fans celebrating a massive removal from the land. 

On November 22, Cast Members, including Hong Kong Disneyland Resort managing director Michael Moriarty, leaders, Imagineers, Project team, and the Test and Adjust team, came together to leave their mark on the brand-new land in the first Cast engagement activity of the themed land: “Ice Magic Signing Moment.”

Cast Member at Hong Kong Disneyland signing as World of Frozen hits a major construction milestone
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Per Disney Parks Blog, the group signed their names on pieces of “Ice Magic,” giant snowflakes that were placed on the Arendelle Castle, allowing Cast Members to become part of the new themed land’s — and Hong Kong Disneyland’s — history,

Issac Lam, Attraction Test and Adjust coordinator, commented, “Our team was very excited to join this iconic moment. It is truly memorable and meaningful for us to be part of a milestone of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort!”

Cast Members at Hong Kong Disneyland world of frozen construction milestone
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Fanchi Chan, Attraction Test and Adjust coordinator, added, “I joined Park Operations in 2016 and moved to the World of Frozen Test and Adjust team this June, and today standing here having my name signed on the Ice Magic, I feel like I have grown up with this place.”

Disney Parks Blog added the following regarding the Ice Magic shared by Cast Members:

The Ice Magic pieces were inspired by the story of “Frozen,” where Elsa gains control of her magical abilities and uses Ice Magic to decorate areas throughout the land; some can be seen in the movies, while some are unique to the World of Frozen. Winter could not be more magical at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort this year. Now join us in watching the hours tick by until the next #FirstLookfromHKDL!

World of Frozen construction update at Hong Kong Disneyland
Credit: Disney

World of Frozen is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023, although no official date has been released. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

