A select group of Disney Cast Members and Imagineers recently left their mark on one of the most anticipated projects coming to Disney Parks.

Disney Parks worldwide are working on exciting projects, bringing new experiences to Guests in the coming years. We’ve recently heard of Splash Mountain closing and receiving a complete reimagining to welcome Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park, an all-new land inspired by Disney’s Zootopia coming to Shanghai Disneyland, a brand-new area inspired by Tangled, Peter Pan and Mary Poppins currently in development at Disneyland Paris, and a breathtaking expansion bringing Neverland, Arendelle, and Corona to life at Tokyo Disney Resort.

However, perhaps one of the most anticipated projects coming to Disney Parks worldwide is World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, which recently hit a historic construction milestone at the Hong Kong Disney Park, despite fans celebrating a massive removal from the land.

On November 22, Cast Members, including Hong Kong Disneyland Resort managing director Michael Moriarty, leaders, Imagineers, Project team, and the Test and Adjust team, came together to leave their mark on the brand-new land in the first Cast engagement activity of the themed land: “Ice Magic Signing Moment.”

Per Disney Parks Blog, the group signed their names on pieces of “Ice Magic,” giant snowflakes that were placed on the Arendelle Castle, allowing Cast Members to become part of the new themed land’s — and Hong Kong Disneyland’s — history,