Disney Files Permit For More Splash Mountain Destruction, Briar Patch Demolished

Disney is getting ready to remove even more elements from one of its most beloved and infamous attractions.

Fans of the Disney Parks will know that Disney always has something up its sleeve. Whether it’s a new roller coaster, an exciting new dining location, or a brand-new show, Guests can always expect something new when they visit, especially if it’s been a few years since their last trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The newest addition at Walt Disney World is opening in April, with TRON Lightcycle/Run making its official U.S. debut. The new ride can be found right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland and looks to be a fantastic, albeit short, experience.

According to a new permit filed by Walt Disney Imagineering, Petrotech Southeast has been tasked with the “removal and disposal of hydraulics” from the Splash Mountain attraction building. This permit makes a lot of sense as Guests have watched the ride be slowly dismantled and torn apart at the Magic Kingdom over the last few weeks.

The track and main shape of the exterior of the building will remain the same, but mostly everything inside we expect to be redone. The removal of hydraulics could mean Disney is simply removing parts of the ride building, but it could also mean the removal of animatronics. Disney recently stripped and demolished the iconic briar patch at the front of the ride.

Of course, this work is part of the major overhaul of Splash Mountain, with Disney turning it into a brand-new ride inspired by one of its most treasured animated films.

The Splash Mountain Retheme

For those who don’t know, Disney permanently closed Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom earlier this year. This closure was years in the making, with Disney revealing that it would be revamping its iconic log flume ride and giving it a makeover inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009).

This decision came after years of backlash directed toward Disney, with Splash Mountain’s theming, characters, setting, and music all originating in the highly-problematic 1946 Disney film Song of the South. The film has effectively been erased from Disney’s official catalog, meaning you won’t be finding it streaming on Disney+.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s versions of Splash Mountain will be getting this makeover, while the version at Tokyo Disneyland will stay open.

The new ride, now called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will open sometime in 2024 at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the Anaheim, California version following shortly. Guests will now take a ride alongside Princess Tiana and co. as they embark on a brand-new adventure.

The decision to close Splash Mountain angered a lot of fans. However, we here at Inside the Magic couldn't be more excited to experience this new take on an admittedly dated attraction.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?