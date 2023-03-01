Disney Alters Its Most Iconic Ride in Effort to Be More Inclusive

In its effort to be more welcoming and inclusive, Disney has altered one of its most iconic and beloved attractions.

Sure, Walt Disney World is filled with classic rides, attractions, and experiences, ranging from slow-moving dark rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling adventures through space on Space Mountain.

The Magic Kingdom has the biggest collection of classic Disney rides by far, housing attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and of course, “it’s a small world.” The ride everyone loves to hate, “it’s a small world,” may not be the most famous Disney ride, but one of the most famous theme park creations ever made.

Sure, the song may get under your skin, but there’s no denying how magical “it’s a small world” truly is.

Recently, Disney made a change to the ride following The Walt Disney Company’s effort to be more inclusive and welcoming to all Guests.

Now, Guests will see a new doll figure in a wheelchair on the ride. You can see the new figure in the tweet shared by DSNY Newscast (@DSNYNewscast) down below:

Walt Disney World has quietly included the addition of a new doll in a wheelchair to It’s A Small World! Nice to see this subtle but impactful representation! #waltdisneyworld #itsasmallworld

In the last few years, we have seen Disney make changes to several rides and attractions, most notably with Pirates of the Caribbean. Many are wondering if Disney will change Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in light of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler’s recent accusations.

In other news, Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort is about to receive a brand-new roller coaster. Called TRON Lightcycle/Run, this exciting new ride will bring the world of Disney’s Tron franchise into the Parks for the very first time, on the U.S. side of things at least.

The roller coaster is set to open in April and will be found right beside Space Mountain in Tomorrowland.

