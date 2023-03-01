Guests Stunned as Snow Starts Falling Across Disney Resort

The unthinkable happened at Disney recently, with Guests watching snow fall all across the Disneyland Resort.

From Space Mountain and “it’s a small world” to Peter Pan’s Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean, Guests can enjoy a ton of fun experiences at Disneyland. Recently, the Resort has been upgraded, getting a new Marvel-theme land called Avengers Campus as well as a brand-new trackless dark ride called Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Avengers Campus allows Guests to live out their own Marvel adventures alongside iconic characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Black Widow, and many others.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway recently opened at the revamped Mickey’s Toontown and has proven to be extremely popular. A copy of the version found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, this high-tech attraction blends a trackless ride system with impressive projection mapping technology.

Despite all of these magical experiences, there’s one thing Guests never expect to see when visiting.

Even though the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is filled with magical experiences, some things just won’t be found at “The Happiest Place on Earth,” that is, until today.

The start of the new month marked a very special time for the Disneyland Resort as Guests watched the snow fall across the two Parks.

Check out the incredible video shared by @AttractionFaction down below of snow falling at Disneyland:

This is not a drill! IT IS FREAKIN SNOWING AT DISNEYLAND!

While this is technically Graupel, a hail-like substance, it’s still exciting to see the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, transform into a “winter wonderland.”

Snow could also be seen falling at the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burkabmk, California:

Courtesy of @miksylvester from our creative content team.

We can honestly say we’ve never seen it “snow” at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, with both Resorts leaning on the warmer side of the weather spectrum.

Have you ever seen it snow at Disneyland? What about Walt Disney World?