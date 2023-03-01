Disney Resort Officially Drops All Mask Mandates After 3 Years

After three long years, one Disney Resort has finally dropped all of its mask mandates for Guests visiting.

After three years of mandated mask-wearing, Guests visiting the Hong Kong Disney Resort are now no longer required to cover their faces while at the Resort. The mask mandate has been dropped, as per The Wall Street Journal, with Hong Kong Disneyland following suit.

Masks used to be mandatory at all Disney Parks and Resorts, including the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as well as the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in early 2020, a lot of things have changed at the Disney Parks and Resorts. From park reservations to increased prices, Guests overall experience looks a lot different than it once did. Earlier this year, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort dropped its social distancing requirements for character interactions as well.

The Resort website now states, “Wearing face mask is optional for guests and cast members across the resort.” You can read the full updated Health and Safety Measures below:

Wearing face mask is optional for guests and cast members across the resort.

There is regular cleaning and sanitization throughout the resort.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are available at the Park entrance and attraction exits,

merchandise shops and restaurants. For locations please refer to here or the resort’s

official mobile app.

Air conditioning systems are regularly checked and cleaned to ensure good, constant

circulation of fresh air at indoor locations.

Cast members receive training on procedures with an emphasis on contactless guest

interaction and cleaning.

Michael Moriarty, the Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland celebrated the news on Instagram, showing off their smiles. Moriarty said, “Smile and say Mickeyyyyy! This is truly an emotional moment that everyone has been waiting for – seeing all those mask-free big smiles! Can’t wait to see yours at @hkdisneyland.”

Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Resort that, much like the other Disney Resorts across the world, brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening back in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort in America.

Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of classic Disney rides and attractions to experience.

Are you excited? Let Inside the Magic know what you think bout this exciting Disney news in the comments below.