Disney Drops All Physical Distancing Requirements With Characters

The time has come.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in early 2020, a lot of things have changed at the Disney Parks and Resorts. From park reservations to increased prices, Guests overall experience looks a lot different than it once did.

Of course, Guests had to wear masks, but one of the bigger changes came in the form of physical distancing. For nearly two years, Guests were instructed to remain six feet apart from each other, both inside and outside.

The same is, or was, true for the international Disney Parks as well.

Hong Kong Disneyland has still been implementing physical distancing for its character meet and greets. However, this has all changed after Hong Kong removed a lot of its COVID-19 policies.

Character interactions are back to normal as you can see in the tweet shared below by Disney Magical Kingdom Blog:

The arrangement for Disney Friends’ up-close interaction is back to #HongKongDisneylandResort today (Jan 11, 2023). Guests can get close to their favourite Disney Friends for photos.

Proof of vaccination is still required to enter the Resort. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is home to Hong Kong Disneyland Park and is located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit.

Have you been to Hong Kong Disneyland? What’s your favorite Disney Park?