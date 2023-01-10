Disney World Drops Park Reservation Requirements For Select Guests

Disney is making some big changes.

As we are sure you’re already aware, Guests need a Park reservation to visit each of the four parks at Walt Disney World. Guests can still park hop, but they will need a valid ticket and reservation date to do so. Guests also need to wait until 2 p.m. to visit their second Park.

Once Walt Disney World and Disneyland reopened to Guests after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic, the theme parks implemented a new reservation system to help monitor Park capacity called the Park Pass system. In order to enter a theme park at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, Guests must not only have valid Park admission but a valid Park Pass reservation.

However, this is all about to change, as revealed by reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter moments ago:

NEW: At Walt Disney World, Annual Passholders will be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation. The only exception is Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/9DsOwLsKKo — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 10, 2023

At Walt Disney World, Annual Passholders will now be able to park hop after 2 p.m. without needing a reservation. There are exceptions, however, with Magic Kingdom being unaffected by this new policy on Saturdays and Sundays.

Stay tuned here for more updates!