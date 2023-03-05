Universal Seemingly Confirms Permanent Closure of Theme Park Location

Following rumors that Universal would demolish an entire area, the theme park has seemingly confirmed the surprising news.

Any theme park veteran knows that you should always expect something new when you visit. Whether it’s Walt Disney World or Six Flags, there will most likely be something next and exciting waiting for you, especially if it’s been a while since your last visit.

Universal is currently constructing its massive addition in Florida, known as Epic Universe. This new Park will feature dozens of new experiences, most notably bringing in an East Coast version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This Mario-themed land first opened at Universal Studios Japan and has slowly made its way into American Parks, first with Universal Studios Hollywood. The land underwent previews and officially opened in California on February 17.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort are home to many of the same iconic attractions anyway, including one infamous cartoon family. Guests who are fans of The Simpsons will be in luck as both Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood feature the iconic American family and the town of Springfield.

The Simpsons Ride, which is found at this island, is essentially an exact copy on both coasts. It features Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie as they attempt to escape the clutches of Sideshow Bob.

However, it seems Universal is gearing up to remove this land and attraction entirely from its Hollywood location.

Universal recently updated its “Land Page Hub” on its official website, with one land missing from the itemized list. On the newly updated lost, Guests will find Universal CityWalk, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hollywood, Jurassic World, Production Plaza, Studio Tour Plaza, SUPER NINTENDO WOLRD, Transformers Metrobase, and Waterworld.

Springfield is no longer listed on this page, indicating Universal is starting the process of removing Springfield. At this time, nothing has been stated by Universal.

There have been rumors that the contract for The Simpsons actually runs out in 2028. Of course, back when Universal struck up the 20-year deal, Disney did not own The Simpsons. However, with The Walt Disney Company holding so many properties, including The Simpsons, it’s possible the iconic yellow family may make their way into Disney one day.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios anytime soon? What’s your favorite theme park?