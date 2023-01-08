Universal Orlando Allegedly “Toned Down” Highly Controversial Ride

The Simpsons were once owned by 20th Century FOX, which The Walt Disney Company recently acquired. But this beloved American cartoon family’s Theme Park home remains at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

While that fact might make your head spin, The Simpsons Ride is a simulated virtual reality coaster that’ll make your head spin even more! Though the future of the ride is unknown, given The Simpsons’ new owner, fans still have the chance to soar through Springfield with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. But beware of motion sickness!

Unfortunately, some Guests report that The Simpsons Ride may have been toned down ahead of its eventual closure. Reddit user u/cloudy_seven wrote:

Did Simpsons get toned down? I rode the Simpsons for the first time in like 10 years and the motion felt way less present this time. Dare I say I barely felt like the effects were happening. Did they tone it down due to motion sickness complaints or something, or is it because I was younger, or are the vehicles due a refurb?

While Universal Orlando Resort hasn’t officially announced any updates to The Simpsons Ride, many fans reported similar negative experiences. “The animation is so outdated and if the projectors were any dimmer you’d literally be sitting in total darkness,” u/ryanchapelle added.

Still, others claimed the ride is as intense as ever. “Dunno. I puked the whole time on it,” said u/KarateandPopTarts.

“Was there this past weekend, 9am we were heading to MIB, right near the arcade games towards the exit were two Team Members standing over a puddle of vomit to prevent people walking through it,” u/driveabrowntruck wrote. “So I’d say no.”

Visit Springfield, U.S.A.: Home of The Simpsons in Universal Studios Florida. From Universal Orlando Resort:

Crash Through Krustyland. Join The Simpsons™ on a trip to Krustyland. Grab a seat on an indoor simulated rollercoaster ride, where you’ll careen and crash through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop exhilarating adventure. Keep an eye out for cameos from some of Springfield’s fan-favorite characters as you adventure through the town. New to You All-new Simpsons animation was created for the ride, and also the preshow and queue areas.

Bigger and Better The ride animation is shown on a gigantic 80-foot diameter domed surface. Have you noticed a change on The Simpsons Ride?

