Universal Ride Terrorizes Dozens of Guests, “It Made Me So Sick”

While Universal Studios’ roster of rides is long, what fans of the Park say is the most intense attraction may surprise you.

Everyone knows that Universal Studios has been killing it when it comes to providing thrilling and exciting rides and attractions at its Parks. From the incredible Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the brand-new Velocicoaster, thrill-seeking Guests have a lot to look forward to and experience when visiting the Parks.

Super Nintendo Land, which can be found at Universal Studios Japan and soon at Universal Studios Hollywood also offers some really cool attractions though, these are lower down on the list when it comes to their thrill levels.

At any theme park, there is always debate about what is the most intense ride or what is the ultimate roller coaster and Universal Studios is no different. However, what some fans have to say about one attraction may surprise you.

In a post on Reddit, one Guest made the claim that one Universal Studios ride “made them so sick”, see the full statement below:

Simpsons Ride Made Me So Sick

I LOVE The Simpsons and I really never get motion sickness and honestly I did like the ride but oh man, I felt awful for hours after. That ride took it out of me and I am fairly young and in decent shape. That’s one I will never be revisiting.

In the comments, many Guests shared similar experiences from riding The Simpsons Ride. One user compared it to Harry Potter and The Forbidden Journey. Another user said they can brave any ride but The Simpsons Ride. Another user shared a similar sentiment, claiming that boats nor airplanes make them as sick as this ride and saying it “destroyed me”. Another Guest said that the ride “kills them” every time. Another said that it’s the only ride that makes them actually sick.

While both American Universal Studios Parks have intense rides that offer thrills and chills, motion simulator rides are notorious for making Guests sick. This is not exclusive to Universal either, with Disney World also receiving complaints about its motion-based rides such as Star Tours, Flight of Passage, and even DINOSAUR.

Years ago, The Simpsons Ride replaced the Back to the Future Ride, reusing the ride system as well as show building and layout. While quite different, many Guests in the past also said they had issues with this old attraction as well.

Crash Through Krustyland. Join The Simpsons™ on a trip to Krustyland. Grab a seat on an indoor simulated rollercoaster ride, where you’ll careen and crash through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop exhilarating adventure. Keep an eye out for cameos from some of Springfield’s fan-favorite characters as you adventure through the town.

What do you think is Universal Studios’ most intense ride?

