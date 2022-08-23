Guests Blast Universal Studios For Decade-Old Poster

The Simpsons’ days at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are numbered. The Walt Disney Company announced it would purchase 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion in 2017 and officially completed the merger in 2019.

This gave Disney ownership of hundreds of classic films and television shows like James Cameron’s Avatar (2009), Ice Age (2002), Anastasia (1997), and The Simpsons. Springfield Land, currently at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood, will likely be no more when Universal’s contract with FOX expires in 2025.

One TikToker discovered that Universal Studios Hollywood might be neglecting the ride ahead of its imminent closure. @johnnymetro77 posted a video of a poster in the queue for The Simpsons Ride:

The poster advertises a 3D Maggie Simpson short, The Longest Daycare, premiering in theaters alongside Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012). That makes the sign over ten years old.

“I’m not saying The Simpsons Ride is getting old but in the queue there’s a poster for an all new Maggie short cartoon from 2012,” the Guest wrote. He noted that he still loves the ride, but it’s beginning to show its age after 14 years.

The Simpsons Ride

The Simpsons Ride replaced Back to the Future: The Ride at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in 2008. From Universal Orlando Resort:

Crash Through Krustyland. Join The Simpsons™ on a trip to Krustyland. Grab a seat on an indoor simulated rollercoaster ride, where you’ll careen and crash through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop exhilarating adventure. Keep an eye out for cameos from some of Springfield’s fan-favorite characters as you adventure through the town. New to You All-new Simpsons animation was created for the ride, and also the preshow and queue areas.