Universal Gears Up to Open Shut Down Attraction

After over a month of closure for a lengthy refurbishment, The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood reopened its doors on March 30, allowing Guests to crash through Springfield along with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie once again.

The ride closed on February 15 for a refurbishment that included an extensive paint job and maintenance to the attraction and its vehicles.

Jose, Baileigh, Amber (@eat.sleep.parkhop) shared a video on TikTok where Guests could see the scaffolding and grass walls now gone, as well as crowds forming again in the Springfield area of the Park.

You can see the video down below:

Simpson is back up and running again! Let’s go!!! #simpsonsride #universalstudioshollywood #themeparks #disneyland

The official Universal Studios Hollywood site describes the attraction as follows:

Crash Through Krustyland

Grab a seat with The Simpsons™ on a virtual reality roller coaster ride. As the journey begins, someone is sabotaging Krustyland, Krusty the Clown’s low-budget theme park, and you’ll smash and blast through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop adventure. Don’t worry. We’ll try to get you back in one piece. The action feels so real on this indoor simulation you’re sure to let out a “woo hoo” or two. And keep an eye out for cameos from countless Simpsons characters as you soar across Springfield and beyond.

The attraction reopened just in time for April Fools’, giving Guests a chance to ride along with Springfield’s greatest prankster before swinging by the Kwik-E-Mart to say hi to him. But be careful, Bart likes to play pranks on Guests, so unless you’re faster than him, you’ll understand why Homer’s always yelling “Why you little!” after being tricked by the boy.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal's Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter, and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

