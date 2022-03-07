Universal Team Member Reportedly “Spanked By Grown Man” Multiple Times

When visiting any theme Park in the world, you will encounter fun rides, exciting food, and of course, character performers and mascots.

These characters can really make you feel like you’re in another world, especially at places such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios or The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios.

And Speaking of Universal, one former employee discussed their experience of working as a Park mascot.

In a recent post on Reddit, a former Universal employee discussed some rather strange things that happened to them while working as a character performer. The post was set up as an “ask me anything” where users could ask all sorts of questions regarding life as a Universal employee.

I’m sure everyone has wondered at one point or another the “logistics” of walking around a theme park in a giant cartoon head or elaborate costume, especially in Orlando, Florida weather.

One user asked if there were any cool behind-the-scenes secrets for employees. The original poster said there is a special employee-only Starbucks backstage at the Park in Universal Orlando which is very cool. Another asked if it was hot to which the former employee answered with a resounding yes, saying they are not air-conditioned and do not have fans.

In another story, the former worker talks about a child who knew there was a person behind the mask, saying “I know there’s a person in there”, after which the child hit the worker. Fortunately, the former employee says it didn’t hurt.

In a more bizarre story, one user asks if the former employee ever made a child cry to which they responded no, but claimed that at one point they were spanked by a grown man several times while dressed as Bart Simpson. They said that the man said, “Bart you’re a bad boy” while spanking him and everyone’s jaws around them dropped.

This is, of course, against all Universal and theme park policies in general, as Guests are never supposed to touch or hit mascots as it could put their safety as well as the employee’s safety at risk.

More on Universal Studios Orlando rules and regulations here.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

Do you have a weird character performer story? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?