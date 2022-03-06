Universal Guest Claims They Passed Out While Riding Intense Coaster

One of the newest thrill coasters to grace the Orlando theme Park attractions list is Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Aside from the fact that VelociCoaster is arguably one of the most thrilling attractions that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer, the Islands of Adventure coaster is also excellently themed. When Guests approach the attraction, they are not just approaching a roller coaster, but a roller coaster inside a raptor paddock — finally completing the InGen experience in a reality where Guests can experience Jurassic World as a theme park, much like we saw in the first film.

Along with the massive paddocks and jagged rock work looming over Guests, there is a watchtower which not only caters to theming but aligns up perfectly with the pre-show where we see Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and in the evening creates a daunting spotlight that works just as a typical watchtower would.

The attraction rides 24 Guests at a time, undergoes two high-speed launches, corkscrews over the lagoon, has dinosaurs around every turn, constantly twists while popping Guests out of their seats, all while remaining very smooth. Guests truly do feel like they are walking in Isla Nublar. When approaching the attraction, Guests can see the raptor statues greet them, and right away, the industrial InGen building lights up next to the giant 155 ft top hat drop. Instantly, Guests can sense the thrill.

Inside the queue, Universal continues to instill fear and immerse Guests into a dangerous world where dinosaurs roam while still inciting curiosity and excitement. From the first room, which has ever-changing lighting effects from blue to a shocking red, to the sight of the raptors chase to the realistic breathing and moving raptors locked up — Guests know that they are surrounded by dinosaurs.

The coaster constantly whips Guests in swirling motions, which simulates a wild run with the raptors, but there are two moments that thrill lovers and coaster enthusiasts will fawn over. The 155 ft top hats are one of the many G-force moments in the attraction, and it allows Guests to get a bird’s eye view of the whole theme park for a moment, which is stunning. Unlike many coasters, which have a slow climb to the big drop, VelociCoaster blasts you up and over, really enhancing the stomach-churning moment. Plus, the dive is not directly straight but adds a curl, which is a unique feature.

The coaster’s intensity is unmatched, and it seems that even months later, Guests of Universal Orlando Resort still agree.

At times, thrill attractions, as well as coasters, do have the ability to leave someone unconscious due to the speed and movements. I am someone who loves coasters but can also experience light-headedness while riding some attractions. I can say that thanks to the smoothness of VelociCoaster, even after riding three times back to back, my head felt fine! My stomach on the other hand may have needed a break!

Universal describes VelociCoaster as:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt.

Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Have you ridden VelociCoaster? Do you think it is an intense ride?

