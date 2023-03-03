Aerosmith Is Getting Booted By Disney, Says Actor, New Band to Be Added

Following rumors claiming the thrilling Disney ride was being rethemed, an actor has now stepped in and made some claims of his own.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has entertained Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort for over 20 years. Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this “rockin” roller coaster is sure to please coaster enthusiasts who are looking for something a little less tame at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Unfortunately, this ride closed earlier this year for a lengthy and extensive refurbishment. Due to the nature of the closure, as well as the allegations Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is facing, many have wondered if the time has come to overhaul the ride completely. In the newly-filed lawsuit, Tyler is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl sometime in the 1970s.

Since the ride closed, rumors have swirled suggesting Aerosmith may be removed entirely. Until now, these claims and rumors have come from Guests and fans alike, discussing their theories online. However, this is the first time someone who actually played a role in the ride has spoken about the rumored retheme

Ken Marino recently made an appearance on “Office Hours Live,” a show hosted by Adult Swim-alumn and certified movie-lover Tim Heidecker. Marino made a guest appearance on the show, discussing past and future projects and, of course, his infamous role in Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster preshow.

For those who don’t know, Marino plays the recording engineer in the recording booth during Rock ‘n Roller Coaster’s pre-show. Marino, who is best known for his work on the cult-classic Party Down series from STARZ as well as Wet Hot American Summer (20010), started out doing small roles, one of which has been immortalized at the Walt Disney World Resort.

During the preshow, which sees the whole Aerosmith band getting ready for their show, Marino can be seen front and center, though he’s noticeably silent, not delivering any lines.

Marino was asked about his role in the ride as well as the uncertain future of the attraction, to which he made a few comments. “Now they’re changing the ride, it’s gonna be a Queen ride.” This offhand comment is just that: offhand, with Disney not having made any announcements regarding the ride or its refurbishment.

Queen is a band that has been long-rumored to replace Aerosmith on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Disneyland Paris also featured a version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, which recently was rethemed entirely when Avenges Campus opened at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Would you like to see Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster get rethemed? What band do you want to see take over this classic ride?