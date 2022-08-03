Disney Park Seriously Damaged After Intense Rain, Flooding

At EPCOT, there are so many things to explore, discover, and enjoy. From all of the delicious restaurants at World Showcase to exciting and thrilling attractions, there’s something for everyone here.

Also at EPCOT is The Land Pavilion which features a ton of activities, rides, attractions, and food for guests to enjoy. By far, the most popular ride in the pavilion has to be Soarin’ Around the World. In the motion simulator-style ride, Guests will “soar” dozens of feet in the air. Guests will “Feel the thrill as you’re raised high in the air and swept from one scenic locale to the next. See the world’s wonders—natural and manmade—like you never have before. No mountain is too high.”

During the experience, Guests will glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt, and the Taj Mahal in India. Guests will also cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island, and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious meal at Sunshine Seasons or the Garden Grill Restaurant in The Land Pavilion, both of which serve fresh produce and seafood grown right here.

Soarin’ is not the only ride at the pavilion, however. Living with the Land may be slow and lean more on the educational side of things than most Disney rides, but to many, this attraction rivals the best of the best. To put it simply, Living wth the Land is a classic Disney dark ride disguised as an educational and important journey on agriculture, nature, and organic food sourcing.

The ride is synonymous with EPCOT and while it doesn’t garner the longest wait times at the Walt Disney World Resort, Living with the Land is still popular among Disney Guests.

Unfortunately, the attraction and the Land pavilion as a whole were damaged during the recent storms and flooding in Orlando, Florida.

This was shown in a tweet which is linked below:

Looks like some serious water damage at The Land pavilion. Water still dripping from the ceiling