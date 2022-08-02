Guests Evacuate Outdoor Disney Ride Due to Severe Thunderstorm

Earlier today, we reported a severe thunderstorm at Walt Disney World Resort last night that led to flooding at EPCOT. Dozens of Guests at the Disney Parks shared videos of themselves sheltering from the rain.

Some Guests found themselves in an unlucky position when the rain started – on board the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom. Because this ride is partially outdoors, it shuts down when inclement weather is in the area.

Sometimes Cast Members will allow Guests onboard the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover and other outdoor Disney Park attractions to finish their ride before closing the attraction. Still, if a storm is imminent, an evacuation is necessary. @mainstreetmagic1971 was one of many Guests evacuated from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover last night:

“It’s so dangerous in a storm,” a Disney Parks fan replied. “I love evacuations 😁,” another said.

Thankfully, it appears all Guests were evacuated safely to wait out the thunderstorm. One of our reporters shared this footage from Magic Kingdom last night:

More on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is a slow-moving, all-ages tour of Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. Disneyland Resort was the first Disney Park to have a PeopleMover, but the ride closed at Disneyland Park in 1995. From Disney:

Embark on a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland aboard this mass transit system of the future. Move Above and Beyond Board an elevated tram for a leisurely voyage through Tomorrowland. During your narrated tour, go behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Star Traders retail shop. See architectural models of Progress City, the prototype for EPCOT. You’ll enjoy amazing up-close views of the park from a unique vantage point.