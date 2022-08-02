Guests Instructed to “Activate Windows” During Rare Disney Ride Error

Few attractions offer as unique of an experience as Toy Story Mania at Disneyland. Located specifically in Disneyland California Adventure, this attraction is not only a fun ride but an engaging video-game experience where Guests can compete against others for the top score.

Throughout the ride, Guests will encounter all their favorite characters from Disney and Pixar's iconic Toy Story franchise, including Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and many others. At Toy Story Mania, Guests can "Grab your Spring-Action Launcher and shoot at moving objects with virtual darts, baseballs, eggs and other toy-jectiles. It's a fast-paced, spinning trip around Andy's room, complete with Toy Story friends Hamm, Rex, Trixie, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and more."

However, it appears this attraction has been going through a bit of a rough patch recently, with multiple screens showing error messages. Examples of these issues were shared on social media and are linked below:

Well that’s a new one… “Activate Windows” warning on Midway Mania last night at DCA. https://www.reddit.com/r/Disneyland/comments/wbxiqc/well_thats_a_new_one_activate_windows_warning_on/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf

As you can see, a Windows error message popped up during the ride. In the photo above, Guests can see a message which says, “Activate Windows now”. In the example below, the same type of error pops up, this time in a different menu:

Toy Story Midway Mania Today

We are unsure what caused these messages to appear while Guests were on board, and we are also unsure if the ride was evacuated due to this problem.

Let the Games Begin Andy's got some new games—and the toys are taking over. Put on your 3D glasses, take a seat in a swiveling carnival car and twirl through the portal to a wild world of toys. For tips on the attraction, check below!

Points pile up when you hit your mark. As any good cowpoke knows, hard-to-hit targets are worth more. Hit secret targets to unleash “Easter eggs” worth even more points!

Have you ever seen an error like this at Disney?