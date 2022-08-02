Disney World Prices Have Increased Nearly 3,000% More Than Gas, Rent

While Walt Disney World may be known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” that title comes at a price, literally. Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts can be quite expensive, especially depending on the time of year you’re visiting. Recently, Disney upped the price of its tickets yet again for multi-day tickets.

Due to COVID-19 and other factors, the Guest experience has looked quite a bit different in recent months at Disney. A big change has been the price increases at all Disney Parks, Resorts, hotels, and restaurants across the world. From Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to Tokyo Disney, Guests have come to expect that their Disney vacation will cost a little more than it used to pre-COVID.

Things are very exciting at the Disney Parks, but since the COVID-19 pandemic started, some Guests have voiced their concerns that the Parks getting too expensive. Simply, some Guests say they have been “priced out” from visiting the Parks and Resorts.

Another big point of contention regarding prices in the Disney Parks has been Disney Genie. Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price and go through the Lightning Lane instead of the standby queue, which is theoretically faster. Despite constant complaints about increased prices, many theme park experts say they don’t expect things to change anytime soon. Below is an excerpt from a story by the Tampa Bay Times:

“Get used to it,” said theme park expert Dennis Speigel, president of Cincinnati-based International Theme Park Services. “Our industry is moving towards the upcharge. Magic Mountain is doing it. Six Flags in California and others are experimenting with it. Within three or four years, you will see every park having a surcharge to get ahead of the line.”

Recently, a TikTok blew up online, which showed the price increases at Walt Disney World. The graph shows the various price increases and differences between Walt Disney World tickets and other commodities such as wages, rent, and gasoline:

Walt Disney World ticket price increase since 1971

As you can see in the graph, Disney World ticket prices have increased by more than 3,000% when compared to rent, wages, and gasoline prices over 50 year period.

While this may not surprise some, it’s a gigantic figure and one that really highlights the current state of the Disney Parks experience, at least at Walt Disney World.

Regardless, Disney has posted record profits and numbers, with recent earnings reports revealing impressive numbers for the company. According to the report, the company brought in over $7 billion in its first quarter of 2022, an impressive feat regardless of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of price increases, Guests continue to flow into the Disney Parks by the thousands each day.

In Q4 of the fiscal 2021 year, Disney reported a 38% profit increase in the Direct-to-Consumer industry. The Disney Parks, Experiences and Products revenues for the quarter also increased to $5.5 billion, compared to $2.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. This growth is due to an increase in Guests visiting the parks as well as an increase in the average “per capita ticket revenue,” meaning the company made more money from one ticket than it previously had before.

The report attributes profits to Guests both upgrading to Disney Genie+ and using the individual Lightning lanes at the Parks. We also found out that up to 50% of Guests are opting to upgrade to the paid Genie+ service.

