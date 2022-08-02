Hundreds of Guests Evacuated After Fire Broke Out at Popular Theme Park

Hundreds of Guests were evacuated from a popular theme park after a fire broke out and spread within the Park area.

Late Sunday, July 31, a small structure fire broke out and spread at Canada’s Wonderland, operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, causing hundreds of Guests to be evacuated from the Park “as a precaution because of blowing smoke.”

The fire reportedly started around 10:45 pm, shortly after Canada’s Wonderland hosted Civic Holiday fireworks. It is not yet clear if the fire is linked to the display.

According to Vaughan fire, a pump house and a few water slides were damaged by the fire, which was quickly extinguished. York Regional Police (@YRP) assisted Vaughan Fire and posted the following tweet advising to avoid the area as crews responded to the incident and Guests evacuated the area.

FIRE – #YRP assisting Vaughan Fire with small structure fire @ Canada’s Wonderland near Water Park. Park is being evacuated as a precaution because of blowing smoke. Please avoid the area as crews respond to the situation and patrons evacuate the area.

The fire department stated that they don’t have any evidence that fireworks caused the fire, but the department “will be looking at all possible sources of origin.”

Grace Peacock, the spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland, told CP24 that the affected area, Splash Works, closed at 6 pm. She said “impacted areas” of the Park were “clear of Guests and remaining associates were evacuated.”

Canada’s Wonderland resumed its regular operating hours the following day, except for Splash Works, Canada’s Wonderland water park. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to this incident, and Peacock commented that “the cause of the fires is being investigated.”

Passerby Peppur (@Peppur_) shared a video of the fire and the massive smoke cloud at Canada’s Wonderland, commenting that the theme park was “pretty lit.”

Canada’s Wonderland was pretty lit tonight #fire

Canada’s Wonderland is the premier destination for thrill seekers in Ontario, Canada. With fun for the entire family, world-class entertainment, over 70 attractions — including Backlot Stunt Coaster, Behemoth, Dragon Fyre, Drop Tower, Flight Deck, Ghoster Coaster, Leviathan, Mighty Canadian Minebuster, among many more —, and even a water park with over 15 slides and attractions.

Canada’s Wonderland is operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which also is in charge of the operation of some of the most popular theme parks in the country, including Cedar Point, Dorney Park, Kings Island, California Great America, Carowinds, Kings Dominion, Knott’s Berry Farm, Michigan Adventure, Valleyfair and Worlds of Fun.

