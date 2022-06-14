Beloved Disney Restaurant Sees Major Price Increase

The award-winning restaurant, Victoria & Albert’s, is located inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World Resort. Victoria & Albert’s is a recipient of the AAA Five Diamond Award since 2000 and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award since 2018. The restaurant is known for its elegance and unique dining experience as Guests can choose from various dishes, each made with ingredients from around the world.

Victoria & Albert’s has been closed to Guests due to the ongoing pandemic, but the good news is it will soon reopen!

The elegant restaurant will reopen on July 28 with a newly reimagined dining room and a new menu. Per the original announcement:

The time has come to experience its timeless elegance and modern twist on American cuisine. Not only will its flavors be enhanced, but the space will be too. The newly reimagined dining room brings guests into a Victorian-styled setting with murals and wall coverings that showcase a timeless elegance and subtle inspirations of a whimsical garden. For a more intimate evening, the private Queen Victoria’s Room or the coveted Chef’s Table with a front-row seat to the culinary masterminds at work may be the option for you. The world-class wine collection found within its wine cellar, with over 500 selections, perfectly pairs with your dishes by the sommeliers on staff. If you’re interested in zero-proof cocktails, there are delicious beverage pairing options for you as well.

Victoria & Albert’s currently has three different dining experiences that Guests can choose from — The Dining Room, the Chef’s Table, and the Queen Victoria Room.

Each option varies in price, depending on what is included in the meal. Upon looking at the website, we noticed a price increase in these options once Victoria & Albert’s reopens next month.

According to the Disney World website, The Dining Room will be the cheapest option at $295 per person. This price has been increased from $185. Disney’s website currently states:

Although subject to change, the prix-fixe menu begins at $295.00 per Guest. Optional wine pairings start at $150.00 per Guest. Zero-proof pairings start at $110.00 per Guest.

If you want to dine and the newly reimagined Victoria & Albert’s, reservations will be available starting June 20.

Additionally, Guests must follow the dress code Disney has in place, which is as follows:

Victoria & Albert’s is an exquisite and intimate upscale dining experience and the culinary crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort. Guests are expected to dress accordingly in semi-formal/formal attire that respects the restaurant’s elegant and opulent aesthetic.

Are you surprised to see the price increase at Victoria & Albert’s? Let us know in the comments below.

