Popular Disney World Restaurant Reopening With Major Changes

Walt Disney World is continuing its phased reopening as another Table Service restaurant will soon be available to Guests once again. But when the restaurant reopens, there will be some major changes to both the dining room and the menu.

The award-winning restaurant, Victoria & Albert’s, is located inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World Resort. Victoria & Albert’s is a recipient of the AAA Five Diamond Award since 2000 and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award since 2018. The restaurant is known for its elegance and unique dining experience as Guests can choose from various dishes, each made with ingredients from around the world.

Victoria & Albert’s has been closed to Guests due to the ongoing pandemic, but the good news is it will soon reopen!

Disney Parks Blog shared:

Few establishments allow you to indulge in the luxurious cuisine quite like Victoria & Albert’s. I’m thrilled to share this fine dining restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is preparing for its momentous return on July 28, with reservations available starting June 20.

But that’s not all because according to Disney, Victoria & Albert’s will also get a new menu. Per the announcement:

The time has come to experience its timeless elegance and modern twist on American cuisine. Not only will its flavors be enhanced, but the space will be too. The newly reimagined dining room brings guests into a Victorian-styled setting with murals and wall coverings that showcase a timeless elegance and subtle inspirations of a whimsical garden. For a more intimate evening, the private Queen Victoria’s Room or the coveted Chef’s Table with a front-row seat to the culinary masterminds at work may be the option for you. The world-class wine collection found within its wine cellar, with over 500 selections, perfectly pairs with your dishes by the sommeliers on staff. If you’re interested in zero-proof cocktails, there are delicious beverage pairing options for you as well.

If you want to dine and the newly reimagined Victoria & Albert’s, reservations will be available starting June 20.

Are you excited to see Victoria & Albert’s reopen? Let us know in the comments below.